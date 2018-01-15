Henley Business School academic awarded honorary OBE

AN academic at the Henley Business School has received an honorary OBE.

Professor Rajneesh Narula has been recognised for his services to business research. His career and research has focused on the role of multinational firms in development, innovation and industrial policy, research and development alliances and outsourcing.

Prof Narula said: “I am humbled to have received this award and to have been recognised for my contributions to the business world.

“I have had the good fortune to work and be encouraged and supported by colleagues of stellar abilities over the years, not just within the business school and University of Reading, but everywhere that I have lived and worked, from Nigeria to Norway.”

Prof Narula is chairman of the John H Dunning Centre of International Business at the school, which is part of the University of Reading.

He regularly acts as an advisor to the likes of the European Commission, the Organisation for Economic

Co-operation and Development and the United Nations’ Industrial Development Organisation and Conference on Trade and Development.

His research on how foreign direct investment and multinational firms can affect economic development is widely read and has also been influential in policy-making by governments and international agencies.

Prof Narula has also contributed to other major research projects which have influenced policy in the European Union and has been instrumental in prioritising developments in the areas of international science, technology and innovation. Honorary OBEs are awarded to foreign nationals who are selected from candidates put forward to the Queen by the Foreign Secretary.

Prof Narula joins a number of current and past colleagues from Henley Business School and the University of Reading to have been awarded honours.

Professor John Board, dean of Henley Business School, said: “I am delighted that Rajneesh’s research expertise has been acknowledged and I congratulate him on behalf of everyone at the business school.

“He is a widely respected academic in his field and an excellent role model for our students and international business professionals of just how far your hard work can take you.

“As dean at Henley, I am proud to see our academics’ knowledge and skills having an impact in the wider world.”