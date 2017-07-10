Banker charged

A FORMER banker from Henley has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.

Richard Boath, 58, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday in connection with a finance deal in 2008.

He has been charged with three other former Barclays executives and the bank itself.

Boath, who was the European head of the financial institutions group at the bank, was bailed to appear at Southwark Crown Court later this month.