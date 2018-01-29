Beethoven meets Brahms in aid of church tower

BEETHOVEN will meet Brahms tomorrow night (Saturday) when Henley concert pianist Anita D’Attellis performs the second of four scheduled “winter recitals”.

The 7.30pm concert will see her joined by Colette Salkeld on clarinet and Paul Cox on cello.

The venue is the church of St Mary-le-More in Market Place, Wallingford. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Seating is unreserved, with proceeds from the concert going to the church tower fund.

On Sunday at 4.30pm the West Forest Sinfonia plays its first concert of 2018 at the University of Reading’s Great Hall in London Road.

The programme will open with Mendelssohn’s violin concerto in E minor, with Sarah Sew playing the solo.

Tickets are £15 with concessions £14 and £5. To book, call 0118 978 6189.

For more information, visit www.westforestsinfonia.org

For full programme details of Anita D’Attellis’s winter recitals and to book, visit www.anitapiano.com/winterrecitals