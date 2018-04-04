Wednesday, 04 April 2018

Flood warnings after river bursts its banks

Parts of Shiplake, Wargrave and Sonning have been left underwater after heavy rainfall caused the River Thames to flood.

Flood warnings have been issued for the three villages after the river burst its banks earlier this week, causing disruption to roads and businesses in the area.

Spring Lane in Sonning was closed yesterday (Tuesday), while the car park of the Flowing Spring pub and the garden of the French Horn were both flooded.

The gardens of actor George Clooney’s home in the village have also been left under several feet of water, while a wooden boathouse in the grounds was also flooded.

Mill Meadows in Henley was also affected, with more flooding possible in the town and nearby Remenham and Medmenham later this week.

More rain is expected today (Wednesday) and over the weekend.

