Henley law firm Blandy and Blandy teams up with Kenton Theatre

Henley's Kenton Theatre has announced leading Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy as its new box office sponsor.

The firm, which is located at 24 Thameside in Henley-on-Thames, will also be the main sponsor of this year’s pantomime, Cinderella, which opens on Saturday 11 December and is produced by Bear in the Air Productions.

Blandy & Blandy’s chairman, Nick Burrows, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting and working with the Kenton Theatre, particularly following what has been a very challenging time for everyone in the arts and entertainment world.

The Kenton Theatre’s history in Henley dates back almost as far as Blandy & Blandy’s and it plays a really important role in the local community and beyond.

Like many others, we look forward to attending and enjoying this year’s pantomime, as well as other fantastic productions in the New Year.”

Simon Spearing, Theatre Operations Manager at The Kenton Theatre, added: “We are delighted to be working with Blandy & Blandy. Their generous support will enable the Kenton Theatre to continue to grow and offer the very best entertainment to our audiences.”