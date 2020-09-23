Henley Standard Privacy Policy

IN RELATION TO ALL WEB SITE SERVICES OFFERED BY HENLEY STANDARD ON THIS WEB SITE

We are committed to:

Protecting the personal information you give us.

telling you how we use the information we gather about you.

getting your consent to our disclosure of your personal information.



Our privacy policy is set out in detail below. Any changes to this policy will be posted here. The Henley Standard is part of Higgs Group Ltd and when we refer to "we" in this policy we mean the activities of the Henley Standard and Higgs Group Ltd. "Websites" means any websites operated, owned and controlled by Higgs Group Ltd.

Why we may collect information about you

We want to offer you a service which you want to use. We may use information about you to help us customise our site to improve their usefulness to you. It can also help us to choose services we think will interest you.

Information about you helps us sell space to advertisers of products and services relevant to you so that we can continue to fund the site through advertising and you can continue to use the site for free.

In addition to the services we provide on the Websites we want to offer you goods and services provided by us and others (with your consent) which are of interest to you.

We compile anonymous records of user trends which we may make use of ourselves, or pass to our associated companies or to unconnected parties.

What information do we collect from you?

We may collect information from you when you fill in any online registration form for any of our Websites. We may also collect information you give us over the telephone or in written or other communications. The type of information we will collect includes , for example, your name. mailing address, email address, telephone numbers, gender, preferences and where relevant, financial, credit card or bank details.

We collect information about your use of our Website services through "cookies". Cookies are blocks of text placed in files on your computer's hard drive when you visit a website which contains information to identify you. A cookie does not contain any personal information you have provided us with, except your user name or email address, unless the cookie is attached to personal information collected another way, such as by means of your online registration form.

Where it is lawful and necessary, we may monitor emails you send and receive.

This policy applies only to the Henley Standard and not to other Websites to which this Website is linked. Accordingly, we cannot be held responsible for the protection and privacy of any information which you provide whilst visiting other Websites. You should exercise caution and look at the privacy statements applicable to the Websites in question. By using this Website you agree that we may collect and use information about you as described in this policy. We will always make clear how we do this and allow you to tell us whether and to whom your information may be disclosed.

Under British and European law we have to make clear that your details may be supplied to third parties, possibly outside the European Economic Area.

Where we ask for personal information, such as name and address, we will always tell you why we need this information and what it will be used for. Should your personal information change or you no longer wish to have the services you have signed up for, you may request that we amend, correct or delete your data by emailing webmother@higgsgroup.co.uk.

We may supply third parties with overall statistics about visitors to our Websites. This information will not contain anything that could personally identify you. Personal information you disclose to us will only be passed on to third parties where you have consented or to comply with the law and lawful government requests, to operate our systems properly or to protect ourselves and others and other users. Your data may be passed to other companies within Higgs Group Ltd.

We reserve the right to disclose your identity and personal details to the police or other appropriate regulatory or enforcement bodies or other third parties at our sole discretion.

We may also use the information to inform you about changes to the Websites and let you know about any services and products you may be interested in. This will be done only with your consent.

Higgs Group Ltd is registered with the Data Protection Commission in the UK and adheres to the Data Protection Act 1998.

We always endeavour to keep your personal data stored securely and have a number of measures in place to ensure this. However, due to the nature of this medium we cannot give a full guarantee that your details will stay, at all times, completely secure.