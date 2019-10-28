THE Henley Army Cadets have just returned from the National Orienteering Competition in Liverpool.

The eight cadets were tested on their navigation, and problem-solving skills and long-distance running.

They have been training since May in order to develop their skills.

The competition entailed individuals using a map to find checkpoint flags, while completing the course as quickly as possible.

The Henley cadets achieved great success, receiving six gold medals and two silvers. This means the Henley detachment now has six national champions.

Last year, the Henley girls won the junior girls category.

Due to their age, this year they were moved up to the senior girls category and won again.

Cadet Noah Allen said: “I was a little nervous at first but once I got going it was great. I felt like I ran well.

“I was extremely happy to find out that I had come first.”

Detachment commander AUO Melissa Haynes said: “I am extremely pleased that all their hard work has paid off at the nationals.

“They won last year and won again this year with even more medals.”

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

We are currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers, so feel free to come along and experience something new.

For more information, please email detachment commander AUO Melissa Haynes at 3360hayn@army

mail.mod.uk