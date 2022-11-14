Recitals to remember

AN evening of remembrance will be held at St Helen’s Church in Benson tomorrow (Saturday).

It will include recitals from the Benson Military Wives’ Choir and Wantage Concert Brass.

Doors will open at 6pm and refreshments will be available.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for children under 12 (babies go free). They are available from Chapel Lane Hair and Beauty and Derry’s Den.

For more information, email greatbensonevents@

gmail.com