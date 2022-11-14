Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Recitals to remember

AN evening of remembrance will be held at St Helen’s Church in Benson tomorrow (Saturday).

It will include recitals from the Benson Military Wives’ Choir and Wantage Concert Brass.

Doors will open at 6pm and refreshments will be available.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for children under 12 (babies go free). They are available from Chapel Lane Hair and Beauty and Derry’s Den.

For more information, email greatbensonevents@
gmail.com

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33