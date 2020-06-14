Painter plunge

Car dealer offers deals to mark showroom re-opening
Monday, 15 June 2020
A PAINTER was injured when he fell from scaffolding in Queen Street, Henley, on Monday.
He was painting the gable end of a property at the junction of Queen Close when he slipped.
Police officers gave him first aid before he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with a suspected chest injury.
The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.
15 June 2020
