Monday, 30 August 2021

Biker hurt

A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured in a crash in Caversham.

The incident happened in Upper Woodcote Road, near the junction with Shepherds Lane, just before 11am on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police closed the road for about an hour. Paramedics from South Central Ambulance and the air ambulance attended the scene and the rider was taken to hospital.

