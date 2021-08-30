Biker hurt

School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 30 August 2021
A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured in a crash in Caversham.
The incident happened in Upper Woodcote Road, near the junction with Shepherds Lane, just before 11am on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police closed the road for about an hour. Paramedics from South Central Ambulance and the air ambulance attended the scene and the rider was taken to hospital.
30 August 2021
More News:
School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Children flock to village’s first summer play weekend
HUNDREDS of people attended a free children’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say