THE Henley Army Cadets have just returned from the regional orienteering competition held near Crawley in West Sussex.

The 12 cadets from the Henley detachment were tested on their navigation and problem solving skills and their long distance running ability.

The cadets had been training since May to develop their skills and knowledge as orienteering is a new activity to them.

Individuals were issued with a map as they crossed the start line and then had to find checkpoint flags and complete the course as quickly as possible.

The cadets had great success, winning three gold medals, two silvers and a bronze for individuals and four golds as a team.

Detachment commander SSI Mel Haynes said: “I am extremely pleased with the cadets’ enthusiasm, determination and commitment to orienteering.

“I am pleased all their hard work paid off.”

Cadet Natasha Bryant said: “Orienteering is really good fun. The competition was great and we won.”

The cadets are now preparing for the national orienteering competition in a few weeks’ time.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

We are currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers, so feel free to come along and experience something new.

For more information, please email detachment commander SSI Mel Haynes at 3360hayn@armymail.mod.uk