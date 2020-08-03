THE Henley Army Cadets have been taking part in a nationwide virtual one-mile running competition.

This allowed individuals to compete against one another in a way that conformed with the Government’s social distancing guidelines.

Twenty Henley cadets and adult instructors took part in the challenge out of a total of 1,400 people.

Congratulations to the following Henley cadets on their performances: Gold medal (junior girls) — L Cpl Jasmine Barrow; (senior girls) — Col Sgt Ashleigh Poolan; silver medal (senior boys) — Jamie Forehand.

Col Sgt Poolan was the national champion (senior girls) with a time of five minutes and four seconds.

The cadets will receive a “National Sports Competitor” badge for taking part in the race, which they can display on their uniform.

Completing the mile is an amazing achievement for all the cadets who took part and they should be very proud of what they achieved.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

Normally, the Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

To join the cadets or become an adult volunteer, email AUO Mel Haynes

at 3360haynes@armymail.

mod.uk

Mel Haynes