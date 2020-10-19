CADET Colour Sergeant Tom Fielder, from Henley detachment, Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force, has begun his journey towards becoming a light gunner in the Army.

The 16-year-old has excelled in his cadet career, not only completing his four-star Army Proficiency Certificate, but also receiving a promotion to cadet colour sergeant.

He is currently the most senior cadet in the detachment, leading and teaching his fellow cadets.

Tom undertook a “Remembrance Marathon” in August, walking a total of 26 miles to 51 Commonwealth war graves and memorials in the Henley area and raising more than £1,100 for the Royal British Legion.

Outside the cadets, he has been working hard to improve his physical fitness and mental resilience to ready himself for a career in the armed forces.

He has undertaken a long and challenging interview process to gain a place at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate. Once he has completed his basic training, Tom wants to join the Royal Artillery as a light gunner.

Although the cadet force is not a recruiting organisation for the armed forces, the skills, qualifications and experiences that it offers give young adults the ambition, determination and drive to further themselves in any career.

Henley detachment commander, Adult Under Officer Mel Haynes, said: “I would like to congratulate Tom on joining the Army.

“Over the last four years, it has been a pleasure to watch him grow into a confident, hardworking young individual.

“I wish him the best of luck in his new career.”

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

Normally, the Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Once we re-open for normal training, we would love for new cadets and adult volunteers to visit us and experience something new.

For more information, email AUO Mel Haynes at 3360haynes@armymail.mod.uk

mod.uk

