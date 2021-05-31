THE Army Cadet Force is looking for new volunteers.

It provides a fantastic opportunity for children to make new friends, gain experiences and develop themselves into strong and charismatic individuals, no matter what they aim to do in later life.

Our cadets have the opportunity to learn real military tactics in live and exciting scenarios as well as the opportunity to do a lot of adventurous training like canoeing, raft building and mountain climbing.

We are now back to face-to-face training and need the help of new adult volunteers to give our cadets the best possible experience and help teach them valuable skills that they’ll be able to use in their household or work and keep for a lifetime.

Adult volunteers are not required to have any military background but are encouraged to be enthusiastic and passionate about helping the younger generation to become the best of themselves and push their limits to try more, do more and achieve more.

All our volunteers are provided with full training in all subjects surrounding the Army Cadet Force as well as useful information on teaching and helping to encourage the younger generation.

Just like the cadets, our volunteers benefit by meeting new people, gaining valuable experiences and skills and knowing they’re having a huge positive impact on the cadets’ lives.

The Henley Army Cadets parade every Wednesday at the Drill Hall in Friday Street, Henley, from 7pm to 9.30pm as well as on many weekends throughout the year. However, there is no expectation of anyone to do everything.

On a normal parade night the cadets form up on parade then undertake training taught by instructors or senior cadets.

Training can be outdoors in our fieldcraft area, or indoors using our purpose-built range and building.

All members then have a 10-minute break for socialising before continuing their training or preparation before finally forming up for the detachment commander’s debrief.

If you’re interested, please email 2Lt Mel Haynes on 3360hayne@armymail.mod.uk

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

Mel Haynes