THE Henley Army Cadets have been busy throughout February.

They went on a company weekend, which covered skills ranging from fieldcraft to shooting.

For some of our newer recruits, it was their first weekend away from home and under some intense weather conditions.

Colour Serjeant Franklin, Serjeant Addiscott, Corporal Barrow and Corporal Iveson were presented with the Commander’s Certificates of Appreciation for outstanding efforts during the training.

Two cadets also achieved their basic star passes.

The next company weekend will be in May and will focus on fieldcraft scenarios.

Meanwhile, the Henley detachment has said goodbye to Company Serjeant Major Jessica Smyth and Serjeant Maria Korsunova.

They have both spent many years with the adets, achieving their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at gold and silver level and becoming national orienteering champions.

Company Serjeant Major Jessica Smyth also recently received the Wellington Award for the best senior cadet within the company.

Cadet Colour Serjeant Charlie James has been promoted to fill the role of Company Serjeant Major.

He has been a part of the cadets since 2017, achieving many things along the way, including the rifles skills competition, senior cadet instructor cadre and Duke of Edinburgh’s Award silver as well as representing the Royal British Legion as a standard bearer.

Many of the cadets recently achieved Duke of Edinburgh’s Award section awards.

Serjeant Abbie Addiscott-Allen, Corporal Pati Gwiazda and Corporal Amelia Jacob all achieved silver section awards and Cadet Angelika Gwiazda achieved a bronze section award.

Big congratulations to Corporal Pati Gwiazda, who completed her silver award.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence, which provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes

The Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

We are currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers, so feel free to come along and experience something new.

For more information, email detachment commander AUO Mel Haynes at 3360haynes@armymail.

mod.uk

Mel Haynes