HENLEY Army Cadets visited the town’s fire station recently.

This consisted of looking at different equipment in the fire engine, road traffic collision equipment and the firefighters’ uniform as well as a talk about fire safety.

The cadets enjoyed the night and some said they wanted to become firefighters.

The highlight for many of them was looking at the road traffic equipment.

The cadets looked at stabilising equipment, glass breakers, entry tools like the Halligan bar and different cutters and spreaders like the “Jaws of Life”.

The cadets spent part of the night in a hot room where the firefighters’ uniforms are stored.

Some of them tried on the kit, including a protective helmet and breathing apparatus with an oxygen tank.

The cadets learned that the kit can withstand 600C and how quickly the firefighters must change into the heavy equipment.

An important part of the evening was the talk about fire safety as the cadets heard about what not to do.

They also heard stories from the firefighters about personal situations they’d been in.

The cadets learnt about the four things the fire service deals with: road traffic collisions, fires, animal rescue and water rescue.

All in all, not only was the night great fun but it was also important to count towards their cadet in the community subject. The cadets were very grateful to all the firefighters for giving up their time to provide such great insight into the fire service.

A massive thank-you to the Henley fire station team.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence, which provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

We are currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers, so feel free to come along and experience something new.

For more information, email detachment commander 2Lt Mel Fearn on 3360hayne@

armymail.mod.uk

Mel Fearn