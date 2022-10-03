THE Henley Army Cadets held their annual camp in Chickerell, Dorset.

This was a battalion-wide event attended by army cadets from all over Oxfordshire.

The camp was an opportunity for cadets to push themselves out of their comfort zone in a new environment with their peers.

All the cadets undertook fieldcraft training at their respective levels. Unfortunately, due to the extremely hot and dry weather conditions, the cadets were not able to blank fire with the usual GP rifles they use during their fieldcraft exercises.

However, they were able to use paintball guns to aid their

training.

The one star training cadets (mostly aged 13-14) focused on learning the basics of life in the field.

Although they had been taught the skills they would need for camp, this was a chance for them to experience life in the field.

They learned skills such as setting up a basha (a tarp-like tent that the cadets sleep under), cooking in the field with 24-hour ration packs and general teamwork and communication that they will use for the rest of their time in the cadet force.

The two star training cadets (mostly aged 14-15) already had some experience in the field from our fieldcraft training weekend back in May, so were introduced to weapons training in the field.

They were given responsibility for their rifles for the weekend and were shown how to clean and care for them.

They were also introduced to section attacks and contact drills. These included consolidating teamwork skills and tactics used in the field.

The three and four star cadets (mostly aged 15-17) were introduced to leadership positions in the field as well as revising their fieldcraft knowledge and working together in intense situations to overcome enemy threat. They were introduced to model building (building a bird’s eye view map of an area in order to understand the ground around them in more detail) and giving a full set of orders in the field.

They pushed themselves to their limits and did exceptionally well in the hot weather. After the cadets came out of the field, they had the opportunity to use the facilities at the famous Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy.

Here they engaged in many fun activities, such as stand-up paddleboarding, raft building, kayaking, rock climbing and more.

Despite the continuing hot weather, the cadets made the most of the activities and all learned new skills at the academy. Towards the end of camp, an awards ceremony was conducted where Lieutenant Mel Fearn, Henley detachment commander. was awarded the silver bayonet for the best detachment commander in Oxfordshire.

Cadet C Donaldson and Lance Corporal M Martin were also presented with awards. Congratulations to them all.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year-olds sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence. It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley Army Cadet Force parades every Wednesday from 6.45pm to 9pm at the Drill Hall in Friday Street and is currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers. Feel free to come along and experience something new.

For enquiries, please email detachment commander, 2Lt Mel Fearn at 3360haynes@army

mail.mod.uk

Colour Serjeant Grace Iveson