Textile designer is joining painters at Old Fire Station Gallery show

AN exciting “Art and Design Exhibition” by five contemporary artists will be held at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery later this month.

The show, which runs at the gallery in Upper Market Place behind the town hall from Thursday, July 25, to Tuesday, July 30, will feature the work of four abstract and figurative painters and one textile designer.

The four painters — Antonia Glynne Jones, Erica Shipley, Marian Hyland and Sally Ibbett — are well-established and have participated in shows in the UK and internationally, including in the Mall Galleries in London consecutively over the past five years.

The textile designer Emma J Shipley’s creations include home furnishings, accessories, and luxury scarves, all adorned in Emma’s colourful and intricately-drawn artworks.

Her inspiration comes from the unique beauty of the natural world, exploring myths, legends and surreal fantasy.

Emma won the Emerging Brand prize at the WGSN Global Fashion Awards (in 2014) and the Newcomer Award at the UK Fashion & Textile Awards, presented by HRH Princess Anne (in 2013). Her brand is now stocked in some of the best department stores and boutiques around the world, including Liberty in Regent Street and Harrods in Knightsbridge.

Emma has recently collaborated with other high-profile brands including Disney on a Star Wars collection and Aspinal of London on a collection of printed leather bags. She has also worked with Atelier Swarovski and Anthropologie.

Come and share a glass with the artists either on the Friday (July 26) from 5pm to 9pm, or the Saturday (July 27) from 4pm to 8pm.