Youngsters' artwork will be on show too

WORKS by children from the Nettlebed School art club and Happy Days pre-school will feature in the village’s art and craft show next weekend.

Organised by Nettlebed Art Society, the venue for the show is Nettlebed Community School hall.

Opening hours are noon to 6pm on Saturday, August 3, and 10am to 5pm the following day.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Nettlebed Art Society will be raising funds for local charities. Profits from sales last year enabled us to distribute over £1,250 between seven local charities. Fifty-three local artists have submitted work, showing approximately 122 framed works, 98 unframed works and a variety of crafts including, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, glasswork, wood carving and wood-turning.

“Apart from the arts and crafts, delicious cakes and tea will be available.

“The excellent and spacious venue has disabled access, plenty of free parking and entry is free.”

For more information, including of how to enter the show in future, email nettlebedas@gmail.com