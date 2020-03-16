Printmakers’ interpretations of poems are going on show at gallery

BODENPRESS is delighted to announce a new exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

“The Poetics of Print” will show interpretations of Metroland and other selected poems by John Betjeman.

Fourteen artists will display their work, with a diverse range of printmaking techniques and styles.

An artist will be present at the gallery in upper Market Place every day with example printmaking plates and photos of the artists working to reveal some of the techniques used.

A catalogue will be produced to accompany the work, and the original prints as well as cards will be for sale.

Printmaking is an intriguing art form as it has so many stages and processes. The plates or blocks are inked and wiped by hand and printed using a traditional etching press.

In this modern age it is refreshing to see work that is not printed digitally with each piece being unique.

This exhibition is inspired by John Betjeman’s poems, particularly those that describe London and train travel.

These nostalgic poems with a sense of humour and a serious undertone are good for creating a spark of inspiration.

Bodenpress is a printmaking studio offering courses and print sessions.

It was founded in 2008 by Helen Boden, who oversees the studio management and continues to offer, and teach exciting multi-level courses in various print disciplines. Courses include screen-print, linocut, mono-print and etching.

More information on Bodenpress and past literary exhibitions can be viewed at www.bodenpress.co.uk in the “Original Prints” section by clicking on “Literary work”.

To book courses, email helen@bodenpress.co.uk

The Old Fire Station Gallery exhibition is running from Thursday, March 19, to Tuesday, March 31.

Opening hours are 11am to 6pm daily. There is also a preview evening to which all are welcome on Friday, March 20, from 6pm to 8pm.