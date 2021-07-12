Henley Guild of Art and Crafts

IT was a great feeling to be back at Remenham hall on June 24 for a wonderfully instructive workshop given to Henley Guild of Art and Craft members by brilliant tutor Linda Cookson.

She taught us how to make very cute fairy toadstools with needlefelting.

Though this was a new craft to all us attendees and was not, we admitted, something we expected to be good at, it turned out to be an utterly absorbing and stress-relieving pastime. As a result, there were some lovely finished products at the end of the day and we all went home very pleased — and vowing to try it again. This was the second live workshop the guild has been able to organise since the lockdown was eased. Hopefully, many more will attend future workshops now that the restrictions are set to be fully lifted but safety measures at the venues around our town remain stringent.

Ann Spicer