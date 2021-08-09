Woodland theme for arts trail

THIS year’s Watlington arts trail will have six “habitat stations” throughout the town from August 28 to 30.

Art installations will be inspired by trees and woodland, ponds and chalk streams, meadows and road verges, hedgerows, wildlife gardening and chalk grassland.

It will raise awareness of the Watlington green plan initiative, which looks to improve green spaces and support wildlife in the town.

The hedgerows station, located at the Arts Hub in the Methodist Church, will host an “Ink Holiday Monday” on August 30.

Participants are invited to bring plants, flowers, berries and leaves to the station where artist Jules Bishop will use them to make inks and pigments.

Local artists are invited to contribute to the trail and the organisers are also looking for volunteers to man the habitat stations. For more information, email organisers Jaine McCormack on jainemccormack@btinternet.com and Andrea Brewer on andrea.brewer_sculpture@yahoo.com