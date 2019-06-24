Monday, 24 June 2019

Stables set for rebuild

THE son of a developer wants to demolish outbuildings and a stable block and replace them with purpose-built stables and a storage building.

Ben Pontin, of Lower Assendon Farm, off the Old Bix Road, believes this would create a “less cluttered” layout and also more “useful” turning space for vehicles.

The total footprint of the buildings to be removed is 118sqm while the footprint of the one proposed building would be 163 sqm, an increase of 38 per cent.

Andrew Boughton, of Boughton Butler Architecture and Planning, said: “The proposal to demolish a variety of smaller and incongruous buildings and replace these with a single, more appropriate building would be a visual betterment and allow the site to read more akin to the traditional farm complex arrangement.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by July 24.

Mr Pontin’s father Alan owns Highlands Farm, off Greys Road, Henley, which is being redeveloped by housebuilder Crest Nicholson.

