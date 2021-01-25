Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
Monday, 25 January 2021
A NEW running club is due to start in Sonning Common when restrictions allow.
Sonning Common FIT will meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for long-distance runs.
Meeting places and times have yet to be confirmed.
For more information, join the page of the same name on Facebook.
