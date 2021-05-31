Chalmers records personal best time

A TEENAGER from Harpsden Bottom raced in Great Britain U20 trials for the first time in the 400 metre hurdles last Sunday.

Lucy Chalmers, 17, is in her first year as an U20 athlete and got her first call up for Team GB having switched disciplines from penatalon/heptathlon during lockdown.

Athletes in the UK only start 400m hurdles at the U20 age group with Chalmers being the only junior selected for the trials.

In only her third race at the distance, Chalmers recorded a personal best time of 61.26 seconds against senior team athletes from England, Wales, Scotland, to finish in fifth place.

Chalmers has also qualified for the British Seniors championships next month at the Manchester arena.