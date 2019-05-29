King and queen crowned by Mayor at school May fair

CHILDREN danced around the maypole at the May fair held at Badgemore Primary School in Henley on Friday.

More than 90 pupils from all years took part in the event, which was attended by Mayor Ken Arlett.

Each year group danced around the pole in front of their parents, who clapped and cheered.

The Mayor crowned the May king and queen, year six pupils Juan Molina, 10, and Caitlin Donaldson, 11, who had been chosen by their friends.

Councillor Arlett placed a leaf crown upon the head of each child, which was followed by a round of applause from the spectators.

In his king’s speech, Juan said: “I need to thank this school a lot for introducing me to such a beautiful place and showing me a new culture.

“I grew up in Colombia and it was a very different life than I have had at Badgemore Primary School.

“The teachers here are more patient and there is more equipment and possibilities. I have made some great friends and we are looking forward to going up to Gillotts together. I will miss our amazing forest school and the fun of primary school.

“It is an honour to be wearing this crown and being the May king. Thank you, Badgemore and all the people who have supported me.”

The Mayor then read a statement by Caitlin, who has leukemia. It read: “Thanks everybody for coming to this year’s May fair at Badgemore Primary School. As May queen, I would like to thank everyone for being so helpful and supportive of the school.

“I have been at Badgemore since pre-school and I remember looking through the gates at all the big kids. It is thrilling to think that I am now one of them.

“Being May queen is so special to me. I always loved the idea of wearing a pretty dress and being crowned by our lovely mayor.

“When I was younger I used to stare at the May queen and think, ‘that is going to be me some day’. Sadly, I am still just as shy in front of crowds but I’m working on gaining more confidence.

“This event is one of my favourite times of the year. I love seeing all our wonderful classes dancing and having a great time. Plus the games add extra fun.

“I really love this school and everyone here. I don’t know where I would be without all your help. Once again, I would like to thank everyone for coming and I hope you enjoy the rest of your day.”

Catherine Mattingly, who chairs the Friends of Badgemore School, said: “Badgemore has always been a community school.

“When everybody joins in and participates, it just amplifies that.”

The Friends helped to organise the fair and wanted it to be plastic-free so parents were asked to bring their own mugs for tea and coffee.