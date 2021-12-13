Evacuees experience

PUPILS at a Henley school dressed up as Second World War evacuees for the day.

Twenty-three pupils in Beech class at Badgemore primary in Hop Gardens were learning about what life was like for children during the Blitz.

They learned about Morse code and had to use wartime style “coupons” to buy their lunch. They also practised an air raid drill.

The children were visited by

81-year-old Nick Launders, a retired army officer from Peppard.

He was born in London in November 1940 and went on to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the artillery.

He became the Peppard Poppy Appeal organiser in 2002 and served as the local Royal British Legion branch’s vice-chairman and standard bearer.

Mr Launders said: “I was born during the Blitz and our house was completely destroyed so I was sent away to live with a family in Hampshire.

“The children asked me lots of questions.

“Seeing them dressed up was great as it helps them get a grasp on what happened but they are too young to fully understand the horrors of the war.”

Pupil Willow Gosby-Dolby, eight, said: “We had to do an air raid drill. We had to hide under the tables from bombs and everybody screamed.”

Szymon Czynsz, also eight, said “I liked learning Morse code as I found it easy.”

Class teacher Catherine Rayner said: “I decided that a themed day would be fun for the children and to dress up so they could visualise what it meant to be an evacuee.

“We organised lots of different activities throughout the day. In maths the children learned how to use numbers to crack Morse code and they made little identity cards like the ones which would have been used during air raids or even to prove that they were not a spy.”

Teaching assistant Tracey Urwin said: “When you’re their age, it’s shocking to think your food can be rationed.

“The children were so engaged — they really enjoyed dressing up and learning.

“It’s so important to encourage them to think outside the realms of the modern day, away from phone screens and computers.”