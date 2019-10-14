Quiz night

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
AN annual fund-raising quiz for 1st Charvil Beavers, Cubs and Scouts will be held at the village hall today (Friday).
Teams of six are invited to take part from 7.30pm. Entry is £10 per person, which includes fish and chips.
You can book individually or as a team. To book, email charvilscout@gmail.com
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say