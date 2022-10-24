A PUMPKIN hunt will be held in Sonning Common on Sunday, October 30.

The event, which is being organised by the village beavers, will take place at the entrance to New Copse in Woodlands Road from 2pm to 6pm.

The hunt will involve following a map to find 10 pumpkins as well as playing games and receiving a treat.

It costs £2 per child and all proceeds will go to the group.