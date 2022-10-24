Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Pumpkin hunt

Pumpkin hunt

A PUMPKIN hunt will be held in Sonning Common on Sunday, October 30.

The event, which is being organised by the village beavers, will take place at the entrance to New Copse in Woodlands Road from 2pm to 6pm.

The hunt will involve following a map to find 10 pumpkins as well as playing games and receiving a treat.

It costs £2 per child and all proceeds will go to the group.

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33