RAF base school in final of TV contest

RAF Benson Primary School has reached the final of a national competition.

It has been shortlisted in Virgin TV’s Christmas Stars competition to have its Christmas play professionally filmed and shared with the company’s four million customers over Christmas.

The winning school will have the opportunity to work with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern, who’ll play the role of narrator in a special performance.

It will also receive £5,000, while the runner-up will be awarded £1,000.

Schools entered by answering the question, “Why should your Christmas play be made available to four million Virgin TV customers this Christmas?”

RAF Benson school entered a magical Christmas play which promises to reimagine The Nutcracker and said it deserved to win because: “The majority of the children in our school have parents in the armed forces and this often means that mum or dad will be deployed at some stage throughout the year.

“We have parents that will miss Christmas at home with their families but, more importantly, each child will have their military parent miss something significant in their school life.

“Regardless of this, they carry on learning, achieving and strive to do their best every day.

“This would be a great way to let the children know how extremely proud we are of them.”

A panel of judges will select the winner and runner up. Virgin will then film the school’s production and make it available on demand.

South Stoke Primary School is also a finalist.