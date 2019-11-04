Serviceman honoured

A SERVICEMEN who battled a brain tumour was recognised at RAF Benson’s 80th anniversary awards dinner.

Cpl Duncan Penman was presented with the station commander’s resilience award.

He was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour on his frontal lobe and underwent lengthy surgery to remove 80 per cent of it. The day after he was released from hospital, his wife gave birth to their first child.

Cpl Penman was determined to remain in the RAF and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy while getting to grips with being a father. His hard work has paid off and he has now returned to work full-time.

The base said his resilience was “truly inspirational” and he received a standing ovation as he collected his award.

The spirit of Benson award was presented to Fl Lt John Carter for his quiet professionalism and selflessness. He has worked behind the scenes on almost every event at RAF Benson, particularly those for our junior rank personnel.

The airman’s council award was presented to Senior Aircraftman (technician) Matthew McCreadie, a professional wakeboarder who was chosen to represent Team GB in 2018 but then suffered a severe injury.

He underwent intense therapy and operations and battled back to full fitness before regaining his place on the team.

Other awards included: Loyalty — Senior Aircraftman Zak Hoursoglou; Professional excellence — Corporal Ashley Wade; Resourcefulness and innovation — Senior Aircraftman Louise Barlow; Unsung sporting hero — Cpl Rachel Kay; Sports personality of the year award — Senior Aircraftman Toby Evans.

Cpl Penman (centre) is pictured with with station commander Gp Capt Adam Wardrope and his wife Kath Wardrope