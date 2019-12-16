Community hall on way

A NEW community hall for Benson is set to be completed by the autumn.

Cala Homes is including the building in its development of 241 homes north of Littleworth Road.

The steel framework of the building has now been erected.

The new building will cost almost £300,000 but Cala says it will underwrite most of the cost with the council having to contribute £50,000.

It will be known as the “Community Hall for Benson” and the council says it is much needed.

Meanwhile, the council is discussing with David Wilson Homes the green space it plans to provide when building 240 properties on an adjacent site.

It has asked the developer to amend its landscape design to include a community orchard, allotment space and species-rich meadow that will complement the green spaces managed for nature elsewhere in the village.

The council wants all the new green spaces to connect up, providing habitats for wildlife and places for residents to enjoy.