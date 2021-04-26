Benson and Cholsey ward: Felix Bloomfield (Con)

I HAVE lived and worked in this community all my life. The best way to represent it is to understand it.

Twenty years as a district councillor has given me an invaluable insight into local government and I know the commitment needed to work with colleagues across the county and in Government.

I am proud of the way communities have pulled together during the pandemic. It has been great to help with help hubs, see so many community initiatives, the incredible vaccine rollout and government support in grants and loans for businesses.

Our communities are fantastic places to live and work and they need to be supported with a sound, robust vision: improved infrastructure, better roads, addressing potholes, improving parking, and pursuing initiatives such as 20mph zones, an edge road for Benson and safer crossings of Reading Road at Cholsey Meadows and the A4074 at Benson Marina.

Our Environment is important and reducing our carbon foot print for healthier safer communities can be done. We have to act now.

I will ensure good access to healthcare, be tough on crime, anti-social behaviour and illegal parking. I will continue to support businesses, schools, libraries, the arts and our important military community at RAF Benson.