Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Croquet party

BENSON Trefoil Guild is to host a croquet tea party at Swyncombe Cricket Clubnext Thursday to celebrate Anglia Region’s 50th anniversary.

The group is planning to resume its in person meetings at the Millstream Centre from September.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33