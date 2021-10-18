Monday, 18 October 2021

Poppy Appeal

Poppy Appeal

THE Benson Poppy Appeal will run from Thursday, October 28 to Saturday, November 13.

There will be donation points around the village as well as house-to-house collections.

The Benson branch of the Royal British Legion is also looking for voluntary collectors. If you can help, call organiser Pete Eldridge on 07910 195292 or email pete@eldridgeweb.co.uk

