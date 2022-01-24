Monday, 24 January 2022

Fire training

FIRE engines from RAF Benson were driven in and around Benson this week as part of their “blue light” training.

This included using lights and sirens but the rules of the road were followed at all times, including obeying speed limits and traffic signals.

