Fundraiser for Ukraine

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
A “CUPPA and cake” morning at the Millstream Centre in Benson raised more than £1,200 for Ukraine.
Volunteers collected cash and 20 boxes of donations to support the Ivano Frankivsk refugee camp and orphanages in the east of the war-torn country.
They are working with Our Support 4 Ukraine, a group of volunteers in Oxfordshire, London and Gloucestershire, which is
co-ordinating the logistics of delivering aid to Ukraine.
Centre manager Donna Mitchell said: “We want to thank the people of Benson for their support, which has been amazing.”
04 April 2022
More News:
Cricket club to take over bowling green for training
GORING’S bowling green is to be used by the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say