Fundraiser for Ukraine

A “CUPPA and cake” morning at the Millstream Centre in Benson raised more than £1,200 for Ukraine.

Volunteers collected cash and 20 boxes of donations to support the Ivano Frankivsk refugee camp and orphanages in the east of the war-torn country.

They are working with Our Support 4 Ukraine, a group of volunteers in Oxfordshire, London and Gloucestershire, which is

co-ordinating the logistics of delivering aid to Ukraine.

Centre manager Donna Mitchell said: “We want to thank the people of Benson for their support, which has been amazing.”