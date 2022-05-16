Monday, 16 May 2022

Nature trail for jubilee

Nature trail for jubilee

CELEBRATIONS for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Benson will include a nature trail starting at the parish hall in Sunnyside.

This will take place from 10am on June 3 and run through the village’s green spaces and back to the hall, where there will be stalls run by community groups and organisations. The last opportunity to start the trail will be 2.30pm.

There will also be a football match between Benson FC and RAF Benson on the recreation ground in Sunnyside from 10.15am.

•Benson Trefoil Guild plans to hold a picnic tea and to play croquet at Swyncombe Cricket Club. For more information, call Pam Vines on (01491) 612885.

