Monday, 06 December 2021

Trinity pegged back

HENLEY and District League leaders Trinity now share top spot with two other sides following their defeat against Twyford on Monday.

Trinity went down to a 6-4 defeat with Ian Whiting bagging the home side’s only win on the night, 2-0. Gary Worth and Graham Whiting secured their side’s other points in 2-1 defeats. Earley B, who thrashed Park Institute 8-1, and Earley A, who beat Berks CS 6-3, now share top spot with Trinity on 24 points. Elsewhere Ivy Leaf beat Earley D 6-5.

The latest league standings, with all sides having played four matches each, are as follows: 1 Trinity, Earley B and Earley A, 24 points; 4 Twyford and Ivy Leaf, 22; 6 Berks CS, 21; 7 Earley D, 18; 8 Park Institute, 15.

