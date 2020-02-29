Mary Berry to judge cakes at village show

MARY BERRY will be the star guest for this year’s Binfield Heath Show.

The cook, author and television presenter, who lives in Henley, will judge the cake competitions at the event on August 29.

She will also cut the ribbon at the produce tent.

Show chairwoman Evelyn McQuater said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Mary will be attending the show and will be judging the cake competitions.

“I approached her a while ago and her assistant recently confirmed that she would be happy to be part of this year’s show.

“The Binfield Heath Show is now in its 72nd year and will feature a variety of cake classes for anyone in the wider community who would like to attend.

“This year will be extra special and we will be putting on a number of show-stopper cake classes for both adults and children to be judged by Mary.

“The schedule and entry forms will be available from July.”

Mrs McQuater, who is in her third year as chairwoman, said she hoped the show would have as many as the 1,400 visitors who attended last year.

“The show is a celebration of village life,” she said. “Last year was not a record attendance but it was very well received because of the mixture of local participation and the traditional sideshows.

“Our ambition is to build on the entries for the horticulture and produce classes and that will hopefully be boosted by Mary’s presence.”

Auctioneer Simon Jones, from Watlington, will be offering antique valuations at the show.

The event, which is held annually in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row, also has competitions for produce, dogs and flowers.

Woodley Brass Band will be performing and there will be entertainment for all ages, including tractor rides, a classic car show, animal exhibits and face painting.

The show runs from noon to 4pm. The full schedule and ticket prices will be confirmed closer to the time.