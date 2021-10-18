Villagers angry after large new house is approved as ‘infill’

A NEW house is to be built in Binfield Heath despite residents and councillors saying it will be too large and harmful to the countryside.

The Phillimore Successors Settlement was granted permission for the four-bedroom propety by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee.

The two-storey house will be built in the back garden of Oak House Cottage in Common Lane next to Gosbrook Cottage.

Planning officers recommended approval, saying it was acceptable infill development and would conserve the character of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Binfield Heath Parish Council objected to the application, saying the house would be much larger than those around it and would “overshadow” Oak House Cottage.

It would also diminish the “spacious, rural character of this particularly tranquil, attractive corner of the village” and be harmful to the AONB.

Parish councillor Lis Ransom told the committee that Binfield Heath was designated a smaller village and by its nature was dispersed and spacious.

“Gosbrook Cottage and Oak House Cottage are homes in the countryside backed by woodland,” she said. “This application is to place a modern detached house between them. The path between them is not part of the main road network. It is a rough track without a name, unmade, narrow, potholed and difficult to turn in.

“This sits within the AONB, which we are bound to protect. Yet in this small settlement, planning permission has already been given for five new homes all along one side of Harpsden Road.

“These homes may be of good quality but they are uniform in style and neither conserve nor enhance the visual appeal of the setting. We are now threatened with massive housebuilding across Oxfordshire, so how seriously will protection of the AONB be taken by our planning system?

“This development could set a precedent and threaten all the land between these properties down to Elm Tree Farm. It is an open space in the countryside. We all bear a heavy responsibility for future generations to preserve this corner of our fast-shrinking rural landscape.”

Roger Murray-Leach, who lives at Gosbrook Cottage, said: “When we purchased the cottage, it was in the knowledge that it was situated in the AONB with no adjacent space suitable for infill.

“When this application for an executive-style four-bedroom house, which is completely out of character and scale with the surrounding homes, hit the map, I obviously objected. I pointed out that there is no way this could be considered as infill.

“Several concerns raised by the planning officer have not been addressed, especially those regarding damage to the AONB and rural character of the area.”

He claimed planning officers had “invented” the concept that the development “would read alongside the two existing, widely spaced cottages and create a continuous built-up form, so justifying a change to the historically scattered rural character” He added: “It drives a coach and horses through the clear aims to protect the AONB.”

Robert Kennedy, for the applicant, said the development would not harm biodiversity.

He added: “The proposed house would be 24m away and ensure there is sufficient privacy. We have done our best to address the points of concern raised in the consultation period, including the size, design and footprint and the amount of glazing. The footprint of the house is in keeping with its neighbours.”

Councillor Peter Dragonetti opposed the application, saying the gap was too large to be considered as infill and he did not like the design.

Councillor Tim Bearder agreed, saying: “To me, this looks like a field in an area of natural beauty where people have put a four-bedroom house. That can’t constitute infill.”

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “I’ve seen worse infill than this. I’d be amazed if you won an appeal saying this wasn’t infill.”

The committee approved the application by six votes to three.