‘Carbuncle’ cottage granted permission

PERMISSION has been granted for a new home in Binfield Heath despite concerns from neighbours.

The Stacey family are to build a cottage next to their existing property in Kiln Lane.

They were given consent by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, in January but then submitted a new plan for the cottage with more floor space and a fourth bedroom on the first floor.

The Staceys said they wanted to make “efficient use of land in a sustainable location” while being sensitive to the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Villager Barry Paddison claimed the building would be a “carbuncle” on the landscape. He said: “Each time I walk past the proposed site, I think how awful this new-build would be and how it would have such an adverse effect on the wonderful area in which we are very privileged to live.”

Marina Hart, who also lives in Kiln Lane, said: “I notice that the house is still called a cottage.

“Cottages did not used to have four bedrooms. The application is for a four-

bedroom house, a sizeable property by any standards. Surely more needs to be done to protect the AONB?”

But planning officer Paul Lucas said: “The changes to the approved dwelling do not result in any adverse impacts on the character and appearance of the area.”

In approving the application, the council has asked to be provided with tree protection details.