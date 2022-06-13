Binfield Heath party enjoyed jubilee pageant live

ABOUT 360 people gathered in Binfield Heath on Sunday to watch live television coverage of the platinum jubilee pageant from Buckingham Palace.

Residents of the village and the nearby hamlet of Crowsley enjoyed sandwiches, scones, trifle, and jelly in a gazebo on the village recreation ground. The parish council provided each guest with a glass of Prosecco to raise a toast to the Queen after singing the National Anthem.

The Binfield Heath Village Society drew up the agenda for the celebrations and the Flower Show provided the gazebo.

Lis Ransom, one of the organisers, said: “There was an enormous response but I never expected this many people to be here.

“It really is an inter-generational occasion — there are lots of young kids playing football and having fun and there are also people here who remember the Queen’s coronation.”

Paul Rollason, another organiser, said: “All I can say is ‘wow’. The turnout has been just fantastic. There are also so many kids, which is just brilliant.

“I think it shows what a great community we are and also how much love there is for the Queen.”

A post box near the recreation ground was decorated with a knitted Queen and crown jewels placed on the top.

Different competitions were also held throughout the day, including flower arranging and cake judging. Elizabeth Lee, of Shiplake Road, won the cake competition with her chocolate cupcakes.

She said: “The Queen’s pastry chef put a recipe online for V E Day a couple of years ago and I followed that.

“The secret ingredient was a splash of vinegar as that makes the cupcakes all fluffy.”