Tree replaced

THE old Armistice tree on Bix Common is to be replaced. Bix and Assendon Parish Council considered moving it to outside St James’s Church but decided to keep it on Bix Common and install fencing to protect it. The council will plant a field maple tree instead. A separate project to mark the passing of the coronavirus pandemic has been shelved for the time being. The council wants to plant three silver birch trees in Bix, Lower Assendon and Middle Assendon but decided that it was still too soon to do this.