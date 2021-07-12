Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tree replaced

THE old Armistice tree on Bix Common is to be replaced. Bix and Assendon Parish Council considered moving it to outside St James’s Church but decided to keep it on Bix Common and install fencing to protect it. The council will plant a field maple tree instead. A separate project to mark the  passing of the coronavirus pandemic has been shelved for the time being. The council wants to plant three silver birch trees in Bix, Lower Assendon and Middle Assendon but decided that it was still too soon to do this.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33