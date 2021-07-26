Lower speed limit backed

RESIDENTS in Bix and Assendon have shown support for a speed awareness campaign.

The parish council is ordering 200 stickers from the “20’s Plenty” organisation, which will be distributed to houses in Bix, Lower and Middle Assendon.

Councillors believe there is a good case for reducing the speed limit on the B480, which runs through Middle and Lower Assendon, from 30mph to 20mph. But Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has said it is unlikely to qualify as it is not urban enough.

A recent survey among residents showed more than 80 per cent of people backed the campaign.

The council has also considered taking action on the A4130, the dual carriageway through Bix, where the speed limit is 40mph.

There is currently a sign that flashes “40mph” and also collects data on the number of cars exceeding the speed limit, which is passed to Thames Valley Police.