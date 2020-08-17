Defibrillator fitted at boating club thanks to jazz fans

A DEFIBRILLATOR has been installed at Wargrave Boating Club.

The lifesaving device cost £2,040, including installation and maintenance, of which the club contributed £740 and the rest was raised by a sell-out jazz night at Wargrave Festival in June last year.

The event, which was attended by about 250 people, was organised by photographer Tim Hodges, of High Street, Wargrave.

Mr Hodges, 75, said: “I have been running the jazz night for about 25 years as part of the festival and I always give away money to charity.

“It sells out every time and we get top-class musicians in. People bring their own picnic and wine and enjoy the music.

“We have donated money to various cancer charities over the years and this year it was for the boating club.”

Mr Hodges, who has been a member of the Station Road club for 25 years and used to be on the committee, said: “The defibrillator seemed to be a very worthwhile cause. It could save a life but we hope it doesn’t need to be used. It is not just for the boating club, it is for all river users. Anybody who is in the area can access it.”

The defibrillator has been fitted to an outside wall of the club, facing the River Thames. In an emergency, users need to call 999 to be given the access code.

It is registered with South Central Ambulance Service’s Save A life App, which gives instructions on how to use it.

Sam Barnard, membership secretary of club, said: “It is good for all river users. If anyone has a problem on a boat, it can be quite a task to make it to the bank and find one of the other devices in the village. It could make a massive difference to someone’s chances.

“As a club, we did some defibrillator training three years ago and we knew how important it was for everyone to have information on resuscitation and chest compressions.

“Tim came to our committee meeting and asked us what we wanted and we suggested a defibrillator. The committee would like to extend a huge thank-you to him for enabling us to purchase this lifesaving equipment.”

The locations of the other defibrillators in Wargrave include the parish council offices, the village recreation ground, Wargrave Surgery and the fire station in Victoria Road, the Mount nursing home and Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill, Wargrave Dental Clinic in High Street and the Piggott School in Twyford Road.