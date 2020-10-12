Appeal for volunteers

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is seeking more volunteers.

The museum in Mill Meadows, which is a charity, was forced to close in late March due to the coronavirus lockdown and re-opened in August.

Voluntary roles vary from front of house to being behind the scenes and the hours are flexible.

Juliet Harris, who co-ordinates the museum’s volunteer said couldn’t function without them.

She added: “In the coming months we desperately need the help of more new faces.”

For more information, call (01491) 415600 or email volunteering@rrm.co.uk