Appeal for volunteers

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is seeking more volunteers.
The museum in Mill Meadows, which is a charity, was forced to close in late March due to the coronavirus lockdown and re-opened in August.
Voluntary roles vary from front of house to being behind the scenes and the hours are flexible.
Juliet Harris, who co-ordinates the museum’s volunteer said couldn’t function without them.
She added: “In the coming months we desperately need the help of more new faces.”
For more information, call (01491) 415600 or email volunteering@rrm.co.uk
12 October 2020
More News:
Fifty-two new homes on allocated site ‘too many’
PLANS for 52 new homes just north of Goring have ... [more]
Marina cafe owners aim to become plastic-free
THE owners of a Wargrave café are doing their bit ... [more]
POLL: Have your say