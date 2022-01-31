Students learning to row

PUPILS at the Piggott School in Wargrave have jumped at the chance to learn to row.

Pupils in year 7 were invited to join weekly rowing sessions at Henley Rowing Club with coach Ryan Seager after school.

More than 37 pupils signed up and 12 will take part each Monday.

Katie Hopkins, head of PE, said: “We had such a positive response that we were oversubscribed.

“Everyone who has asked to join will get the chance to participate so that no one is left out.

“The pupils are looking forward to getting out on the water as soon as they can.”

Helen Turnell, who chairs the rowing club, has said: “It has always been our ambition to partner with state schools.

“This gives the pupils the chance to give rowing a go without the financial commitment.”

The Henley Rpyal Regatta Charitable Trust has paid for rowing machines for the pupils to train on.

Louisa Clarke, a trustee of the club said: “The pupils are practising indoors now on the machines and are learning the terminology.

“Once the weather warms up they will be able to go out on the water and have races among themselves, which I know they are really looking forward to.

“We have made it our mission to make rowing accessible to everyone. We are aware that rowing can be hard to get into and it is difficult to know where to start.

“The club also has a hardship fund and a student discount for if the membership fees are a bit too much for some people.”