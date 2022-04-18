Monday, 18 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Players wanted

Players wanted

SHIPLAKE Bowls Club will be opening its doors to visitors from Friday, April 22.

The village club, who has a full fixture this list this year, are keen to attract new members.

Anyone wishing to join should visit the Memorial Avenue club any Friday evening from 5.45pm.

For further information call Roger Pitcher on 07949 429192 or Wendy Cross on 07826 685931.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33