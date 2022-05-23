Monday, 23 May 2022

Open day

SHIPLAKE Bowls Club will be holding an open day for prospective new members on Saturday, May 28 from 10am to 4pm.

Refreshment will be provided at the Memorial Avenue green where anyone wishing to have a go at the sport should bring along flat shoes or trainers.

